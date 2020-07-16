COVID-19 daily updates

Showers and Storms Moving into Acadiana with a Low Severe Threat

Posted: / Updated:

Widely scattered showers and storms are moving west into Acadiana this Thursday afternoon. A few strong and severe storms are possible with damaging winds being the primary threat. Heavy rains and frequent lightning are a possibility as well within other storms. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 4:15 pm across southern Vermilion Parish. Rain chances will diminish through the evening but another round of scattered storms is expected for Friday afternoon as the severe threat remains low.

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
73°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

93°F Clear Feels like 101°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

93°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 101°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
72°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

81°F Broken Clouds Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. ESE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
73°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. ESE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
16 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar