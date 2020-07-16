Widely scattered showers and storms are moving west into Acadiana this Thursday afternoon. A few strong and severe storms are possible with damaging winds being the primary threat. Heavy rains and frequent lightning are a possibility as well within other storms. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 4:15 pm across southern Vermilion Parish. Rain chances will diminish through the evening but another round of scattered storms is expected for Friday afternoon as the severe threat remains low.
Showers and Storms Moving into Acadiana with a Low Severe Threat
Abbeville78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley93°F Clear Feels like 101°
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas93°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 101°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge81°F Broken Clouds Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. ESE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 12 mph ESE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 16 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
74°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent