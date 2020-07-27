Showers and Storms Likely Today with Heavy Rains Possible

Posted: / Updated:

Left over mid-level energy from Hurricane Hanna will spin over Acadiana Monday and Tuesday. This means higher rain chances for the area. Showers and storms will stay on and off throughout the day. A few storms could produce heavy rains. Overall, much of Acadiana could receive 1-3″ inches of rain for the next two days. Temperatures look to stay below normal with highs only in the low 80s for the afternoon.

Rain chances should finally settle down for the mid to latter half of the work week. Quieter weather means hotter conditions as 90s are back by Thursday. More scattered activity makes a comeback for the upcoming weekend.

