Acadiana is looking at more wet and gloomy weather this Tuesday. Showers and storms are likely through much of the day but the activity should be more scattered on and off rather than steady. Heavy rains are possible within certain storms. Given how saturated the ground is from Monday’s rains, minor flash flooding is possible within isolated areas.

High temperatures stay below normal as we see them run only in the low to mid 80s under another mostly cloudy sky.