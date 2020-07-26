UPDATE: 2 arrested in Lafayette shooting, police pursuit

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE: Lafayette Police arrested the two suspects in connection with the shooting. Marcus Williamson, 29, of Carencro is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Debreana Green, 21, is also charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Marcus Williamson

Debreana Green

ORIGINAL: Lafayette Police have two suspects in custody after a report of gunshots fired off the Evangeline Thruway turned into a pursuit up to Grand Coteau at around 4:45 p.m. this afternoon.

Details are still few at this time, but Sgt. Paul Mouton said police responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Castille and the Thruway. When officers found a vehicle thought to belong to the suspects, the vehicle fled.

As of yet, no injuries or victims have been reported. A male driver and female passenger have been detained for questioning.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.