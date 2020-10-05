Shots fired on Foch Street leads to attempted murder arrests, one victim injured

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 20-year-old man and two juveniles are in custody after several shots were fired in the 100 block of W. Foch Street early Monday morning.

At about 1 a.m. responder officers arrived and found several spent casings in the roadway.

Officers quickly learned that one victim was taken to a local hospital prior to their arrival, Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.

Investigators believe as group of people arrived and began shooting at another group on Foch Street. The second group reportedly returned fire and drove away.

One suspect, Daniel Davis IV, was arrested and faces five counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Two juveniles were also arrested, Griffin said. One juvenile was arrested for three counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a stolen firearm. The second juvenile was arrested for accessory after the fact. Both juveniles were booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation, Griffin said.