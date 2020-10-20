Shots fired near vigil for Moore Park shooting victim

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police responded to a call of shots fired near Moore Park Monday at the same time that a candlelight vigil was being held for a teenager killed at the park last week.

According to Public Information Officer Wayne Griffin, officers responded to the call around 6:45 p.m.

He did not say if the caller witnessed what happened, however when police arrived Griffin said they did not find anyone injured and no spent shell casings.

The grieving family of Ja’Kyrie Clark was hosting a vigil and balloon release for the 19-year-old where he was shot and killed in the park.