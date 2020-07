OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Opelousas police are investigating a Monday night shooting in the 600 block of E. Street.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said the shooting happened at about 11 p.m.

There were children inside the home, but no one was injured, the chief said.

There is a person of interest and this investigation is ongoing, McLendon said. We will have more tonight at 5 p.m.