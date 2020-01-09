Shots fired in Ville Platte, possible suspects detained in Eunice

Breaking News
VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Ville Platte officials confirmed gunfire erupted in the southern part of town and the suspects appeared to flee toward Eunice.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neil Lartigue said shots were fired around the corner of S. Soileau and Edward Knotoe Thomas Jr. St. While one person complained of injury and was taken to a local hospital, the extent of their injuries remains unknown.

The suspects — there may be as many as four — fled toward Eunice. The rear glass of the vehicle had been shot out, according to police. Currently, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said Eunice city marshals and Eunice city police have detained the potential suspects along the northern edge of town on La. 29.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

