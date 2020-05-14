Shots fired in Opelousas hit gas line but causes no injuries

Live Now
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An unknown subject fired off roughly 15 rounds earlier today in the 900 block of Bernice St. in Opelousas, but the only victim was a natural gas line outside a home.

Opelousas Police Major Mark Guidry said the shots were fired shortly before noon today (May 14) by an unknown assailant for unknown reasons into the federal housing projects on Bernice and Ina Clare Dr. No injuries were reported, and police believe the shooting came from a dispute between two parties.

The gas leak caused by the shooting was quickly repaired and had no lasting damage to property.

