Shots fired in New Iberia, no injuries reported, three arrested

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Three suspects — one male and two females — were arrested after shots were fired in 1000 block of Daspit St. on Monday.

Skyler Verret, 20; Alexis Hargis, 19; and Victoria Hargis, 20 were arrested after New Iberia Police said they fired several shots into a residence. No injuries were reported, according to Capt. John Babin of the New Iberia Police Department. No pending charges have been listed.

The three suspects were located and arrested on Wednesday in the 4000 block of Willow Bend Dr. All three were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.