Shoppers Value Foods closing one Lafayette location later this month

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette area grocery store will close this month, managers confirmed.

The Shopper’s Value grocery store at 2017 University Avenue in Lafayette is set to shut their doors for good on February 23.

“Thank You for shopping with us. This store will close on February 23,” read a sign on the door.

Shoppers Value Foods has two other locations in Lafayette on Ambassador Caffery and Moss Street.

There was no official word given on why the store was closing or if employees would be assigned to other stores.