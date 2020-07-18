Shoppers stay loyal to local businesses in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The owner of Mula Family Pharmacy and Gifts had concerns about how the pandemic might affect the business.

Thanks to the loyalty of her customers, business is booming, she said.

“Abbeville is a very close family. A very close-knit town and everyone knows each other here. Everyone’s been very supportive,” owner Melissa Prejean says. “We’ve had no problems. It’s been great.”

The past four months have been a struggle for most businesses. They’ve had to face the reality of losing customers, money and the worst-case scenario, permanently closing their doors.

Prejean she’s grateful for a different outcome.

She said adjustments were made on how the pharmacy does business. The normal way of doing business completely shifted.

So far, everything has worked out in their favor, she said.

“I think we’ve done really well during this pandemic,” Prejean said. “We still have our faithful customers. In the beginning, it kind of helped because I think people were afraid at times to go into the big stores for their medications. You can just drive up here or we deliver. We’ve actually picked up some business because of it.”