Shootings in Crowley could soon be curbed after almost a dozen indicted, including minors accused of murder

Crowley, La. (KLFY) – The Crowley Police Department will soon be making several arrests after almost a dozen people were indicted by a grand jury in Acadia Parish.

“This is a huge field goal for our community, it’s a huge day in Crowley,” Chief of Police Jimmy Broussard said.

Detectives have spent several months working on some of these cases and have many more to finish.

“We are in this until we win, it’s a matter of time and we’re not going to give up until we do,” Sgt. Ryan Temple said.

Detectives say these shootings are gang related.

Of the 11 indicted by a grand jury, one minor is accused of six attempted murder charges.

Two other teenagers are being accused of killing 17-year-old Emori Carter in May, 2020.

“They’re sixteen, seventeen, they should be in high school playing football, not having to get buried,” Capt. Malissa Withers said.

Another suspect, only turning 18 days ago, is being accused of killing Vontre Phillips in August, 2020.

The Crowley Police Department is expecting more indictments and arrests to follow.

Correction: The Captain in the video is incorrectly identified and is Malissa Withers.