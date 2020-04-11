Shooting victim on Verdun St. taken to hospital with injuries

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are hunting for a suspect after a verbal altercation got violent on the 300 block of Verdun St. in Lafayette earlier today.

Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin confirmed that two subjects were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other. The victim received injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital.

Griffin said officers were working on getting a warrant for the shooter, who has not been publicly identified.