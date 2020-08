LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette police officers are at the scene of the shooting in 1100 block of Moss Street.

At least one person has been shot, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said. A suspect is barricaded inside a home at this time. SWAT arrived at the scene shortly before 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. We will provide new information as it becomes available.