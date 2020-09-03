15-year-old Jeanerette shooting victim left paralyzed from waist down

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY)- Early in the morning on April 17, Shon Alexander says he was standing on Kern Street in Jeanerette when a man pulled a gun on him and fired a bullet straight into his neck.

Now the teen is paralyzed from the waist down, and doctors say he may never be able to walk again.

“He’s now a paraplegic, and that means he has no movement from the waist down at 15 years old,” Shondreka Alexander, the victim’s mother, said.

For two and a half months, Shon was confined to a hospital bed.

“The lowest point was seeing my child in that bed, knowing that I couldn’t do anything to help him at that time but pray, and I did just that every day, all day until I got him home,” his mother added.

Shon is now home, but life for him looks different.

“This is where I was shot at,” Shon said, pointing to his neck. “This is where the bullet went in, and it punctured this artery. I got a huge scar down my chest.”

Doctors say the bullet entered through his neck, punctured a main artery, traveled down his spine, and collapsed his lung.

Shon says he fought for his life in that hospital bed, but he still has to face his biggest challenge every single day.

“It’s not being able to move my bottom half,” Shon said.

His mother says she feels like the police department, the court system and the juvenile justice system failed her son. She says she reached out countless times for help.

“I would have rather him be locked up than this happen to him. This has completely destroyed his life,” Shondreka added.

Shon’s shooter, 30-year-old Terrence Ledet, was charged with negligent injury. Jeanerette police say their investigation led them to believe the men were horse playing and the gun accidentally went off.

Shon, however, says that’s not what happened. He says Ledet purposefully shot him, and Shon’s mother believes police should charge him with attempted murder.

“I just feel like they failed my son completely,” she said.

Shon Alexander’s family has started a GoFundMe account for Shon’s medical expenses. You can donate here.