Shooting in Evangeline Parish leaves one dead

PINE PRAIRIE, La. (KLFY)- A Thursday night shooting left a 33-year-old man dead in Evangeline Parish.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to shots fired in the 1200 block of Rock Pit Road.

EPSO investigators said the victim, identified Harley David Brecken, suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.

Detectives believe Brecken and the suspect, identified as Branson Vidrine, were in a verbal altercation at Brecken’s home before the shooting occurred.

Branson Vidrine (EPSO)

Vidrine fled the scene, authorities said. Brecken was immediately Air Med flown via to Rapides Medical Center in Alexandria. He pronounced dead at the hospital the following morning, the EPSO said.

Branson Chase Vidrine was arrested and is in custody in Rapides Parish. He faces one count of second degree murder.

No bond was set.

This investigation is ongoing, the department said.

