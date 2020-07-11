Live Now
Shooting at Lafayette tobacco shop leaves one in critical condition

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person is in critical condition at a local hospital after a shooting at a tobacco shop in the 800 block of University Ave.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin said the victim and the suspect met at Big Boy Tobacco and got into a verbal altercation. The suspect then shot the victim one time in the upper torso.

The victim, described only as a black male, was rushed into surgery at a local hospital, according to Griffin.

No arrest has been made. No further information was available at this time.

