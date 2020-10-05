Shooting at Evangeline Thruway hotel leaves on one victim injured, suspect in custody

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 34-year-old Lafayette man is facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of felon in possession of a firearm following a shooting in the 2800 block of NE Evangeline Thruway Sunday night.

At about 11 p.m. the Lafayette Police Department responded to a local hotel in reference to a shooting.

Once on scene, officers learned that the victim had been taken to a local hospital by the suspect after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The incident began with a verbal altercation between the victim and suspect, which escaped to gunfire, LPD Sgt. Wayne Griffin said

The victim is now in stable condition, Griffin said.

The suspect, Mr. Corey Etienne was arrested and booked at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $600,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation, Griffin said.