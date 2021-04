LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – One person has been injured in a shooting at Bourgeois Park near the UL campus.

The following emergency text alert was sent to UL parents, students, and staff about the shooting at 3:02 a.m. Friday: “U L Police is responding to a shooting at Bourgeois Park on Coliseum Blvd. Please avoid the area.”

UL Police are conducting the investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.