LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man accused of first degree rape.

The suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Leon O’Neil Fava.

Anyone with information on Fava’s whereabouts, or have any other information, is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.