Sheriff’s office searching for stolen bulldozer

(KLFY)- After taking the office, Chad Pitre is St. Landry Parish's new DA, vowing to move the parish forward and in the right direction.

“A change in leadership and direction at the St. Landry Parish DA's office begun,” Pitre continues.

In his new role, Pitre pledges for a unified parish and an open and honest DA's office.

Pitre adds, “I pledge honesty, integrity, transparency, and the highest regarding of leadership.”

In a packed, masked courtroom surrounded by families and friends, he asked for support and community help saying together they can deliver the changes needed.

“The citizens deserve accountability, a justice system, and elected official who they can trust to keep themselves and their families safe," explains Pitre.

Even before placing his right hand on the bible, Pitre explains the work and development he and his staff have already begun to implement.

“My staff and administration hit the ground running. We have started work with parish government and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s office,” says Pitre.