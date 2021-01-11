Sheriff’s office searching for stolen bulldozer

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public help searching for the suspect(s) who allegedly stole a bulldozer.
A Komatsu D21P Dozer was reportedly taken from a vacant lot in the 1300 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway on or around December 17.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the dozer is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (337) 236-5636, Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.