Sheriff’s office arrest man after security incident at Lafayette airport

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A man was arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s office after authorities say he was found near an aircraft at the Lafayette Regional Airport.

It happened Saturday around 7 a.m.

Adani Fuentes-Ardiano was taken into custody and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and charged with unauthorized entry into a critical infrastructure.

Officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security did not say how the suspect was able to get near the plane without detection.

Fuentes-Ardiano is in jail with no bond.