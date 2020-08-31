Sheriff’s Office arrest suspect linked to 2 weekend convenience store robberies

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) St. Martin Parish Sheriff detectives have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with two weekend armed robberies at convenience stores in Broussard and Iberia Parish.

20-year-old Isaiah Alexcee of St. Martinville was arrested Sunday and charged with felony armed robbery, (2 counts) a press release states.

Alexcee was also wanted on several outstanding warrants including failure to appear, aggravated flight from an officer, criminal damage to property, and battery of a police officer.

His active arrest warrants included assault by drive by, criminal damage to property, obstruction of justice, firearm-free zone, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and two warrants for failure to appear, the release states.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with no bond.

Anyone having information as to the identity and whereabouts of the second suspect wanted in connection with both robberies is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071, or via Facebook messenger.