Sheriff warns senior citizens being targeted with phone scams

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said his office has seen an uptick reports of scams targeted toward elderly citizens.

“Residents need to get involved with their elderly family members as it appears that our senior citizens are being directly targeted,” said Gibson.

In particular, scams involving the Publishers’ Clearing House sweepstakes, the IRS, outstanding warrants, and Facebook have all been reported.

The concern is that our senior citizens seem to be the persons whom these scammers have the most success with,” said Gibson. “And in several cases have been convincing our seniors to send money over a few weeks or even a few months. This can ruin a person’s financial capabilities. Scammers will not stop until they have penny they can get or until someone intervenes.”

Gibson said paying attention to elderly family members’ bank accounts daily may be necessary, as they may not want to talk about the issue out of fear, especially if they have been threatened by the scammers.

Gibson said when in doubt, citizens should call law enforcement to answer questions or get more guidance on scam protection.

