Sheriff: St. Martin Parish Correctional Center at the center of a narcotics investigation, 15 suspects arrested

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A two-month-long narcotics investigation nabbed more than a dozen suspects now facing racketeering and illegal controlled substance charges related to a drug ring connected to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

(Jiovanni Lieggi/KLFY)

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux said additional arrests are expected. Breaux held a press briefing Monday afternoon to announce the continued investigation efforts.

Breaux said the suspects involved could face up to 50 years in prison if convicted.

He said the correctional facility is now “clean” of illegal narcotics.

