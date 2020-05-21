Sheriff says suspect in St. Landry Parish’s largest heroin bust has been let off the hook too often

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- A 31-year-old man is facing charges in the largest heroin bust in St. Landry Parish and the sheriff says his family wants him fully prosecuted.

They believe the legal system has cut Corey Mitchell Lanclos one too many breaks, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said.

Arrest records show Lanclos has been arrested 33 times since 2007.

The most recent arrest was May 14. Guidroz said Lanclos the main suspect in a drug raid that seized one pound of heroin, marijuana, one and a half pounds of crystal meth, ecstasy pills, fentanyl laced drugs, guns and money.

Guidroz said Lanclos’ family wants him behind bars long term.

“Not only the family, but the citizens of this parish expect that Corey Mitchell Lanclos to be dealt with according to the law,” Guidroz told News 10.

Court records show in 2016, Lanclos pled guilty and was sentenced to serve 20 plus years, but that was suspended to supervised probation time.

Plus, one year jail time for three other charges.

Lanclos’ arrest record also includes allege offenses in Florida.



“In lieu of incarceration something could have been recommended by the district attorney’s office or the parish judges to Corey Mitchell Lanclos, a 31-year-old man that has ruined his life,” Guidroz said. “He could have been ordered in lieu of incarceration he could have been offered drug treatment.”

The sheriff says Lanclos has been in the diversion program twice where money was paid upfront and charges are held for a year on criminal activity.

The sheriff says that’s a problem.

“With first and second offenders, listen, I’m all for it if you can learn your lesson, but this has turned into something way bigger than first and second offender,” Guidroz said.

He said that’s what Lanclos’ family is concerned about. The arrest was made, now it’s the judicial system’s turn.

“We cant do anything about the past, but in the future take a look at the criminal history of some of these people we arrest,” Guidroz.

News 10 reached out to District Attorney Charles Cravins who released a statement saying Lanclos has an upcoming hearing for a 2016 arrest while he was on parole. The district attorney said he plans to have his parole revoked.