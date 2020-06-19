Sheriff: Challenging time for law enforcement

ERATH, La. (KLFY) -- A two-vehicle crash on La. 339 near Pickett Road claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl from Erath, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I officials.

Caroline Claire Toups was a front passenger in a 2006 Cadillac CTS headed east on Pickett Road. The driver of the car, whose name is being withheld due to her age, ran a stop sign as she attempted to cross over La. 339. The Cadillac was struck on the side by a northbound 2011 Dodge Ram. The crash happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. today.