Sheriff addresses workplace violence in St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- One Acadiana sheriff is concerned about the rise in workplace violence.

“Workplace violence is when someone from the outside comes in and does harm or threatens harm to a spouse or estranged spouse or a former boss. It can also occur between people who currently work at the facility,” St. Landry Parish Sheriff, Bobby Guidroz said.

He said he wants to start educating employers on the different types of workplace violence.

“There are minor situations where someone strikes another person. There can also be major situations where shooting or stabbing occurs at a workplace,” Guidroz adds. “We have seen both. We need to prevent both.”

Guidroz recommends actions that should be taken by employers and employees to prevent workplace violence.

“Employees should tell supervisors immediately of any problems they have with a spouse or co-workers. Supervisors should then notify local law enforcement,” explains Guidroz.



He tells News 10 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department will send a training staff to businesses to educate employees, managers, and owners on workplace safety issues.

