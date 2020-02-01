Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Sheriff addresses workplace violence in St. Landry Parish

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- One Acadiana sheriff is concerned about the rise in workplace violence.

“Workplace violence is when someone from the outside comes in and does harm or threatens harm to a spouse or estranged spouse or a former boss. It can also occur between people who currently work at the facility,” St. Landry Parish Sheriff, Bobby Guidroz said.

He said he wants to start educating employers on the different types of workplace violence.

“There are minor situations where someone strikes another person. There can also be major situations where shooting or stabbing occurs at a workplace,” Guidroz adds. “We have seen both. We need to prevent both.”

Guidroz recommends actions that should be taken by employers and employees to prevent workplace violence.

“Employees should tell supervisors immediately of any problems they have with a spouse or co-workers. Supervisors should then notify local law enforcement,” explains Guidroz.

He tells News 10 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department will send a training staff to businesses to educate employees, managers, and owners on workplace safety issues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

49°F Overcast Feels like 47°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

51°F Broken Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories