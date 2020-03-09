Sheriff Guidroz: ‘Across the country, there’s an increase of disregard for law enforcement and their duties’

(KLFY)- St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says across the country there is a rise in defiance for laws and towards law enforcement officers.

Guidroz says, “Civil disobedience is the refusal to comply with certain laws or political decisions made by a politician.”

He says the past decade has seen an increase in organized disobedience towards a peace officer designed to challenge the performance of their duty.

Under Louisiana law- an officer may stop a person who is committing a crime or is about to commit a crime and can ask for a name, an address, and an explanation.

“Anytime you interfere with police investigation whether traffic accident or major incident, you can be arrested,” Sheriff Guidroz adds.

Sheriff Guidroz reminds the public you do have rights in certain situations.

He encourages the public to speak up if you feel certain rights were violated.

“There is a federal law saying we can’t violate anyone’s civil rights. Federal law enforcement agencies will decide whether there is a violation of the law or not,” explains Guidroz.

More information about Louisiana Law.