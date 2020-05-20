‘She was sleeping, so I know she died peacefully,’ family of Church Point woman killed in tornado speak out

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) A Church Point family is grieving the loss of a beloved sister and daughter who was killed in a tornado Sunday night.

“Latreka is a great spirit all the way around. Anybody she came in contact with, she fell in love. She never met a stranger, never at all,” Jasper Dominick, Latreka’s brother said. “She’d speak to anybody, and the way she’d greet you is with a hug. She doesn’t wave. She’ll go straight up to you and hug you and squeeze the life out of you.”

Latreka Dominick, a 27-year-old woman with downs syndrome, was at home Sunday night with her brother and mom when a tornado swept their home into the air and throwing it over 100 feet away.

Her brother, Jasper, says neighbors heard their mom’s muffled screams for help underneath piles of debris.

“My brother and my mom were okay, but they couldn’t find my sister,” he said.

After what felt like an eternity of searching, they found Latreka underneath her mattress, but it was too late.

“She was sleeping, so I know she died peacefully. She didn’t have to suffer because she had sleep apnea and when they found her, she had a mask on and she was still wrapped in a blanket laying down in her sleeping position. So I’m just thankful she didn’t suffer,” Jasper added.

He says it’s that thought and his drive to keep his sister’s memory alive that is holding him together.

“Just remember her for who she was and that smile that she had and that loving heart because she never had an enemy. Everybody she met was friends to her,” Jasper said about his younger sister.

Jasper and Latreka’s mom and brother were also inside of this home when the tornado hit.

Their mom had a collapsed lung and broken bones. Their brother has a broken back. Doctors say both, however, will survive.

