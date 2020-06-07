‘She has three kids left behind,’ St. Mary Parish family of murdered woman hold balloon release in her honor

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Family and friends gathered recently on Highway 90, near the baldwin exit for a balloon release in memory of Karlnita Marks.

The release was held at the scene of a shooting that took the young woman’s life.

25 year old Marks was discovered just before midnight Saturday, May 31, morning sitting in her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

Her mother says before that she was talking with her daughter on the cell phone.

She says her daughter told her someone in a vehicle was following behind her vehicle.

We’re told Karlnita’s phone suddenly went silent and that’s when her mother believes her daughter was shot.

“This is a good child for her to have to be shot like that. Whoever you are, lady or man, step up. She has three kids left behind. Thats not right. I want justice for Karlnita.”

The family says they’ll continue to work with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s office who is investigating the case as a homicide.



