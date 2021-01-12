‘She found her purpose in working with children’: Lafayette special ed worker dies from COVID-19

Anna Botley, 61, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, due COVID-19. Here she is pictured with her daughter, Kianna, and son, Hendrick. (Courtesy/The Advertiser)

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Twenty-four years ago, Anna Botley was a certified nursing assistant for Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital when she started working with Lafayette’s youngest learners at a local Head Start program.

“She fell in love with working with children,” said Botley’s daughter, Kianna Patton. “She found her purpose in teaching and working with children.”

Patton was 3 when her mom began to realize that love, and it would later inspire her to enter the world of education, too. Patton teaches at an elementary school in Lake Charles and feels like that was inevitable.

“I was always around kids and working with kids because of her,” Patton said. “Even in the children’s church ministry at our church Destiny of Faith, we would volunteer together taking care of kids since I was 12.

“I tried to run away from teaching, but just like her, my heart was drawn to teaching kids.”

Botley, originally from Ville Platte, died Sunday after 23 days fighting COVID-19. She had turned 61 four days earlier.

She is the second Lafayette Parish teacher to die due to COVID-19. Michelle Suire, a 53-year-old special education teacher at a Lafayette elementary school, died Dec. 22 from complications due to the virus.

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.