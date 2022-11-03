LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– KLFY, St. Edmond’s Catholic Church Knights of Colombus, and Home Bank are teaming up once again to coordinate a coat drive for those in need during the winter months.

Drop-offs for Coats for Acadiana begins today. There will be drop off boxes in select locations across Acadiana collecting new or gently used winter coats for adults and children today through Nov. 15. The coats will be distributed the Saturday before Thanksgiving and the two Saturdays before Christmas.

This morning on News Ten, Gerald Gruenig was live from St. Edmond’s Catholic Church to kick-off the first day of Coats for Acadiana and talk with other coordinators. News Ten will be there all day long.