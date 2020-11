LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Share Care USA is hosting their third annual Blanket Drive for Seniors going on now through March 1, 2021. Ensuring our seniors in the Acadiana area have an extra level of warmth during the winter months.

Organizations involved are Share Care USA, the Hand Up Thrift, and the Lafayette and New Iberia Councils on Aging. For more information, visit sharecareusa.com or call (337) 735-4100.