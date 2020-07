NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Shadows-On-The-Teche’s Farm Fest is cancelling this years event. Festival organizers say it was due to COVID-19 and concerns for the health of volunteers, staff and the community.

Over the last four years, Farm Fest has become a beloved family event and the quintessential kickoff to the weekend of fun and festivities of the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival.

Festival organizers said they look forward to returning in 2021.