Sgt. Chris Taylor honored as Scott Police Officer of the Year

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott City Council and the Scott Business Association honored Sgt. Chris Taylor as the city’s Officer of the Year last week.

According to the department’s website, Taylor currently serves as a patrol shift supervisor and field training officer for the department and was selected for his exemplary service and dedication to the protection of the residences and businesses in the City of Scott.

Below is a full write up of Sgt. Taylor’s accomplishments, as listed at the Scott Police Department website at www.scottpd.org/officer-of-the-year.

Sergeant Christopher Taylor is a near life-long resident of Scott having graduated from Acadiana High School and attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette before enlisting in the United States Army in 2007. Sergeant Taylor was stationed at Fort Bragg, serving as a Paratrooper and Military Police soldier with the 82nd Airborne Division’s 4th Brigade Combat Team. He and his team provided law enforcement protection for the nearly 40,000 soldiers, airmen, and civilians of Fort Bragg. In 2009, Sergeant Taylor deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, where he and his platoon trained and conducted combat patrols with Afghanistan National Police in Herat and Kandahar Provinces.

​Upon his honorable discharge from active duty in 2012, while still serving in the Louisiana National Guard, Sergeant Taylor began his career with Scott Police Department. After displaying a proficiency as a patrol officer, Sergeant Taylor was chosen to become a Field Training Officer in 2016. In the past four years, Sergeant Taylor is has contributed to the training of 23 trainees. In 2019 alone, Sergeant Taylor spent approximately 30 weeks training various officers.

Sergeant Taylor was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2017 and in addition to training, was assigned as a Patrol Shift Supervisor.

While on night shift in the Fall of 2019, Sergeant Taylor observed two bicyclists traveling in the wrong lane on Westgate Road. The pair were stopped and during the initial questioning, lied about their identities. The subjects were then found to be in possession of a large sum of money and several other items that were presumed to be stolen. Later in the day, several residents in a Scott neighborhood began reporting their vehicle burglarized. During additional investigation, it was determined the two subjects Sergeant Taylor stopped were the suspects. Upon completion, it was found that this single stop solved six vehicle burglaries and revealed an additional five burglary attempts that had occurred overnight.

Also, in the Fall of 2019, Sergeant Taylor was the initial investigating officer on a burglary complaint at a storage facility involving multiple suspects burglarizing storage units. During the investigation, Sergeant Taylor developed a possible suspect and traveled to the suspect’s residence to make contact. Leaving with insufficient information to effect an arrest, that suspect, as well as several others returned all of the stolen property to the storage facility that night, but had to break into the facility to do so. Sergeant Taylor continued to assist in the investigation, resulting in two arrests for the burglaries. This investigation also uncovered many other burglaries the two, and others, had committed at another storage facility in Scott, as well as other burglaries and similar offences in Lafayette City.

Sergeant Taylor has always been one of the most proactive officers within Scott Police Department. His drive and professionalism continue as a supervisor and which enables him to motivate his officers. This is also reflected among the many trainees he has assisted in training.