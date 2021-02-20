SFM: One dead in camper trailer fire in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) The State Fire Marshal’s Office says they are in the early stages of an investigation involving a fire related death in New Iberia.

According to the SFM, a fire inside a camper trailer claimed a life.

Investigators say they believe a water pump in the trailer overheated and caught fire.

So far, the deceased has not been identified.

They say this is their third fatal fire investigation in the past 15 hours which has resulted in the death of four people.

A fatal fire in Shreveport has been determined as cooking-related, the SFM said.

Additionally, a double fatal fire in Marksville is being attributed to use of a generator indoors.