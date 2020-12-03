SFM: Elderly man dies in Abbeville house fire

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) Deputies with the State Fire Marshal’s office say they are continuing with the investigation surrounding an overnight fatal house fire in Abbeville.

According to the SFM, it happened just after midnight in the 600 block of Alphonse Street.

After firefighters had extinguished the blaze, they located the body of a man in the home’s living room.

While the official identification and cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the 80-year-old homeowner, the SFM said.

Following an investigation, deputies have determined that the fire originated in the home’s kitchen.

Through witness statements, it was learned the home was without power and that the homeowner had been seen purchasing large amounts of candles in recent days, SFM said.

The cause of this fire remains undetermined.