Severe weather prompts early school dismissal

*News 10 will update this list as new information becomes available.

Lafayette

Lafayette Christian Academy- Pre-k-second grade: 1:15 p.m., third grade- eight grade- 1:30 p.m., high school 1:40 p.m.

St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS, LA — Based on the prediction of impending severe weather by the National Weather Service, St. Landry Parish public schools will dismiss early today, December 16, 2019 for the safety of our students, drivers, and employees. The dismissal schedule is as follows:

12:50 PM – Special programs to include MACA, OHS BIOMED, SLATS

1:00 PM – All Junior and High Schools in SLP

1: 15 PM – North Central High and Palmetto Elementary

1:30 PM – All Elementary Schools in SLP Early and Head Start Centers

12:30 PM – Lawtell, Port Barre, Sunset / Grand Coteau

1:30 PM – All other Early and Head Start Centers Leonville, Melville, Opelousas, Eunice, Lebeau, Washington

As with all weather related school day adjustments or closures, St. Landry Parish School district makes decisions based on information provided by the NWS and the Office of Emergency Preparedness. The safety of our students and employees remains our main focus in this decision-making process

Evangeline Parish

Public schools will close at noon Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.