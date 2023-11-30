Rain will be likely overnight, and heavy rain is likely. Some areas may receive 1-3″ or rain. Severe weather is possible, but the better chance will be offshore. The rain will move out tomorrow morning but will return tomorrow night. Heavy rain will be possible, and we may see an additional 1-2″ of rain. A few showers are possible Saturday morning, bit it should be gone by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow and Saturday will be in the upper 70s. Cooler and drier air returns Sunday and will last into next week. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
