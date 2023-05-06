LOUISIANA (KLFY)– Rain and winds pushed through much of Acadiana overnight damaging several areas in Iberia and Acadia Parish.

According to Acadia Parish Fire Department District 5, Morse did experience severe storm damage. Fire fighters say damaged areas in Morse include:

Sally Road

Homer Adams Road

Lyons Point Highway

News 10 has also received reports of damage to homes and buildings in New Iberia.

According to New Iberia Fire Department, the damage was caused by high winds. One affected area was a construction site that was not secured. Other reports of damage come from Caroline Street and Jefferson Island Road.

According to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Island Road is currently without power. New Iberia Police Department has also blocked off the intersection of Highway 14 and Avery Island due downed power lines.