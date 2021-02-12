Severe weather AND Mardi Gras holiday prompt closures; Here’s an updated list

News 10 will update this list as new information becomes available.

IBERIA PARISH

Due to the weather conditions forecasted for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, all non-essential New Iberia city offices will be closed (city hall, city park, public works department, waste water).

Office will re-open on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 after the Mardi Gras Holiday.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Eunice City Hall will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, as well as all other city buildings.

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, is a city of Eunice holiday so all departments will be closed for the scheduled holiday. Emergency and essential personnel will function under the Emergency guidelines and on-call policies.

ACADIA PARISH

Crowley is announcing that all non-essential city offices will be closed on Monday, February 15, 2021. The offices will also be closed Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in observance of Mardi Gras holiday. Mayor Tim Monceaux said he will continue to monitor the wintery conditions and is expecting to open Wednesday for normal hours of operations but will keep the public informed if there are any changes.

ST. MARY PARISH

St. Mary Community Action Agency Head Start as it pertains to the closing of the offices and Head Start Centers in observance of Mardi Gras 2021. St. Mary/ Vermilion Head Start Offices and Head Start Centers will be closed Monday, February 15, 2021, through Wednesday, February 17, 2021. All Head Start offices and centers will re-open on Thursday, February 18, 2021. All Head Start Children will resume virtual learning on Monday, February 22, 2021.

St. Mary & Vermilion Central Offices, Neighborhood Service Centers, and Transportation Departments will also be closed on Monday, February 15, 2021, and Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The agency will resume regular business hours on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 8 a.m.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Due to impending weather conditions, St. Martin Council on Aging will not deliver meals on Monday, February 15. Transportation services will not be provided on that day as well. For emergency needs, seniors should contact (337) 232-HELP or the Office of Emergency Preparedness & Homeland Security at (337) 394-2812. Also, due to the Mardi Gras holiday, the SMCOA will be closed on Tuesday, February 16. Services will resume on Wednesday, February 17.