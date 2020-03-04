A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until Noon for northern Acadiana. A low threat for severe weather is still expected today as scattered rain becomes more likely this morning. Damaging winds, large hail, and a tornado is possible within certain storms. The severe threat should start to end this afternoon as cooler and breezy weather pushes into the area. Showers will linger into Thursday morning as temps drop into the mid 50s along with the breezy conditions.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect for Northern Acadiana
