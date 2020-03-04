Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect for Northern Acadiana

Local
Posted: / Updated:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until Noon for northern Acadiana. A low threat for severe weather is still expected today as scattered rain becomes more likely this morning. Damaging winds, large hail, and a tornado is possible within certain storms. The severe threat should start to end this afternoon as cooler and breezy weather pushes into the area. Showers will linger into Thursday morning as temps drop into the mid 50s along with the breezy conditions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
54°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
54°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
54°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
54°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
55°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar