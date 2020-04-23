Severe Threat is Over, Clearing Today with Warm and Breezy Weather

1  of  2
The severe threat for Acadiana is now over as the line of severe storms continues to march well east into Mississippi and Alabama. A few lingering showers are possible for this morning as we start your Thursday very warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid 70s. Skies should clear this afternoon as highs reach into the mid 80s along with breezy conditions but it won’t be as humid during the second half of the day. A taste of cooler weather pushes in tonight as lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s!

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

77°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

77°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

80°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 86°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
60°F Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

