Seven-time felon pleads guilty to illegal gun possession

David Foley holds a handgun while shopping at the Spring Guns and Amo store Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Spring, Texas. President Barack Obama defended his plans to tighten the nation’s gun-control restrictions on his own, insisting Monday that the steps he’ll announce fall within his legal authority and uphold the constitutional right to own […]

LAFAYETTE, La., (KLFY) — A Lafayette man with seven prior felony convictions now faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court this week.

Nacovrick S. Green, 40, was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Green was caught with the firearm during a traffic violation, according to U.S. Attorney David Joseph. Officers found a .380 Ruger semi-automatic pistol and six rounds of ammunition.

In addition to facing 15 years in prison, Green also faces three years’ supervised release and a $250,000 fine. U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell has set Green’s sentencing for March 19, 2020.

Joseph said Green has seven prior felony convictions including: possession with intent to distribute cocaine (2001 and 2008), three counts of distribution of cocaine (2001), attempted possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance – Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabional (2008), and possession of marijuana, second offense (2013).