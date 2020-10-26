Seven charged with racketeering, drugs at St. Martin Parish Correctional Center

St. Martinville, La. (KLFY) After a four-week investigation, fourteen inmates and one former inmate at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center have been charged in connection with a drug racketeering network inside the jail.

According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, during the course of the initial investigation, deputies uncovered an elaborate drug distribution network carried out by working inmates and general population inmates.

He said six people were charged with racketeering involving the introduction of contraband and illegal narcotics into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

20-year-old Bailey Williams of Breaux Bridge, 65-year-old Juanita Batiste of Breaux Bridge, 46-year-old Martha Lavergne of Breaux Bridge, 29-year-old Demetris Jackson of Breaux Bridge, 27-year-old Trey Lavergne of Breaux Bridge and 29-year-old Jacob Joseph of Breaux Bridge.

Bailey Williams

Demetris Jackson

Jacob Joseph

Juanita Batiste

Martha Lavergne

Trey Lavergne

28-year-old Brisen Jones of Broussard, the seventh and final suspect, was arrested Monday, Breaux said.

Jones was charged with racketeering, manufacture, distribution of schedule I controlled substances, manufacture distribution of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances, money laundering, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions, and transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substances activity.

Brisen Jones

Following their arrests, they were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges and their bonds were set at $55k.