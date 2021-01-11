Seven bed sober living house for men opening in Lafayette

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) A new housing option is now available for men in the Lafayette area struggling with drug and alcohol use.

Safehouse Sober Living, a faith-based non-profit organization located in Lafayette, has

opened its inaugural sober living house.

The seven-bed house provides low-cost transitional housing to men recovering from substance use disorders.

“Unfortunately, most people relapse if they try to live in the same house, near the same

friends, and in same environment where they were using,” according to John Nugent, executive

director of Safehouse Sober Living.

“This house provides them a safe space to truly heal from their addiction.”

Nugent said the idea is that people in recovery live together and champion each other through the earliest—and hardest—part of the journey.

“This means attending 12-step meetings together, sharing household chores and responsibilities, and working with accountability partners.”

The house is open to men 18 years or older who are able to pass a drug screen.

To fill out an application or for more information about Safehouse Sober Living, contact

Nugent by phone at 337-230-2107, or visit safehousefamily.com



