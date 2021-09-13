September 13: Acadiana sandbag locations for Tropical Storm Nicholas

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — This is a list of municipal locations offering sandbags around Acadiana as a tropical system approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

This list is subject to change and is being updated with new information as it becomes available. Check back for updates.

Jeff Davis Parish

JENNINGS / IOWA

Jennings Police Jury Road Yard on Airport Road, Jennings, LA 70546

Hathaway Fire Station on Hwy 102, Jennings, LA 70546

Fire District No. 2: 5396 Pine Island Highway, Jennings LA 70546

Woodlawn Fire Station – 20487 LA-101, Iowa, LA 70647

Fire District No. 3: 11055 La. 101 South, Iowa, LA 70647

Fire District No. 5: 23405 La. 383, Iowa, LA 70647

Fenton Yard: 18677 Estes Road, Iowa, LA 70591

LAKE AUTHUR / LACASSINE / FENTON / RAGLEY

Lake Arthur Community Center – 701 8th St, Lake Arthur, LA 70549

Lacassine Fire Station – 314 Anne Street, Lacassine, LA 70650

Fenton Police Jury Yard on Estes Road, Fenton, LA 70640

Fenton Elementary: 509 1st Street, Fenton, LA 70640

Fire District No. 7: 135 North Lane, Ragley, LA 70657

WELSH / ELTON / ROANOKE

Welsh Police Jury Yard – across from Welsh Community Center, Welsh, LA 70591

Fire District No. 3: 20487 La. 101, Welsh, LA 70591

Fire District No. 3: 6475 La. 99, Welsh, LA 70591

Fire District No. 3: 17155 La. 90, Welsh, LA 70591

Elton Town Hall: 1302 Main Street, Elton, LA 70532

Fire District No. 1: 14132 La. 395, Roanoke, LA 70581

Shovels will not be provided, and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags.