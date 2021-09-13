September 13: Acadiana sandbag locations for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sandbag locations

Sandbag locations

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — This is a list of municipal locations offering sandbags around Acadiana as a tropical system approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

This list is subject to change and is being updated with new information as it becomes available. Check back for updates.

Jeff Davis Parish

JENNINGS / IOWA

  • Jennings Police Jury Road Yard on Airport Road, Jennings, LA 70546
  • Hathaway Fire Station on Hwy 102, Jennings, LA 70546
  • Fire District No. 2: 5396 Pine Island Highway, Jennings LA 70546
  • Woodlawn Fire Station – 20487 LA-101, Iowa, LA 70647
  • Fire District No. 3: 11055 La. 101 South, Iowa, LA 70647
  • Fire District No. 5: 23405 La. 383, Iowa, LA 70647
  • Fenton Yard: 18677 Estes Road, Iowa, LA 70591

LAKE AUTHUR / LACASSINE / FENTON / RAGLEY

  • Lake Arthur Community Center – 701 8th St, Lake Arthur, LA 70549
  • Lacassine Fire Station – 314 Anne Street, Lacassine, LA 70650
  • Fenton Police Jury Yard on Estes Road, Fenton, LA 70640
  • Fenton Elementary: 509 1st Street, Fenton, LA 70640
  • Fire District No. 7: 135 North Lane, Ragley, LA 70657

WELSH / ELTON / ROANOKE

  • Welsh Police Jury Yard –  across from Welsh Community Center, Welsh, LA 70591
  • Fire District No. 3: 20487 La. 101, Welsh, LA 70591
  • Fire District No. 3: 6475 La. 99, Welsh, LA 70591
  • Fire District No. 3: 17155 La. 90, Welsh, LA 70591
  • Elton Town Hall: 1302 Main Street, Elton, LA 70532
  • Fire District No. 1: 14132 La. 395, Roanoke, LA 70581

Shovels will not be provided, and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Abbeville

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
77°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Crowley

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Opelousas

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
1 mph WNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
73°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Breaux Bridge

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low around 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
75°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low around 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

New Iberia

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
75°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
63%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

Sidebar