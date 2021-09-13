September 13: Acadiana sandbag locations for Tropical Storm Nicholas

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — This is a list of municipal locations offering sandbags around Acadiana as a tropical system approaches the northern Gulf Coast.
This list is subject to change and is being updated with new information as it becomes available. Check back for updates.
Jeff Davis Parish
JENNINGS / IOWA
- Jennings Police Jury Road Yard on Airport Road, Jennings, LA 70546
- Hathaway Fire Station on Hwy 102, Jennings, LA 70546
- Fire District No. 2: 5396 Pine Island Highway, Jennings LA 70546
- Woodlawn Fire Station – 20487 LA-101, Iowa, LA 70647
- Fire District No. 3: 11055 La. 101 South, Iowa, LA 70647
- Fire District No. 5: 23405 La. 383, Iowa, LA 70647
- Fenton Yard: 18677 Estes Road, Iowa, LA 70591
LAKE AUTHUR / LACASSINE / FENTON / RAGLEY
- Lake Arthur Community Center – 701 8th St, Lake Arthur, LA 70549
- Lacassine Fire Station – 314 Anne Street, Lacassine, LA 70650
- Fenton Police Jury Yard on Estes Road, Fenton, LA 70640
- Fenton Elementary: 509 1st Street, Fenton, LA 70640
- Fire District No. 7: 135 North Lane, Ragley, LA 70657
WELSH / ELTON / ROANOKE
- Welsh Police Jury Yard – across from Welsh Community Center, Welsh, LA 70591
- Fire District No. 3: 20487 La. 101, Welsh, LA 70591
- Fire District No. 3: 6475 La. 99, Welsh, LA 70591
- Fire District No. 3: 17155 La. 90, Welsh, LA 70591
- Elton Town Hall: 1302 Main Street, Elton, LA 70532
- Fire District No. 1: 14132 La. 395, Roanoke, LA 70581
Shovels will not be provided, and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags.