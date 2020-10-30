Sentencing for man convicted of setting fire to three historic Black churches moved to Nov. 2

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – UPDATE: Holden Matthews, the man convicted of setting three historic Black churches on fire in 2019 will be sentenced on Nov. 2.

On Thursday, a U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays ordered the sentencing hearing to be continued “in light of new evidence,” he said.

ORIGINAL: Sentencing for the man who pleaded guilty to setting fires in 2019 at three historic Black churches in St. Landry Parish is scheduled for today.

Holden Matthews pleaded guilty in February to state and federal charges.

Matthews, who was 21 at the time of his arrest last year, is white and the destruction of the Black churches in St. Landry Parish evoked memories of civil rights-era terrorism.

